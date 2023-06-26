StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

InspireMD Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.14 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

