StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

