Stonnington Group LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 44,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

