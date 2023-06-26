Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

