Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
