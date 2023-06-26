Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

