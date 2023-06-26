Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $131.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

