TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Head to Head Review

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -100.81% -451.30% -68.70% GlucoTrack N/A -272.80% -160.74%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TELA Bio and GlucoTrack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $45.10 million 5.65 -$44.30 million ($2.67) -3.91 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A

GlucoTrack has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TELA Bio and GlucoTrack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.80%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Summary

TELA Bio beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About GlucoTrack

(Get Rating)

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.