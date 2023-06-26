The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $107.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

