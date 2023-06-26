The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $205.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

