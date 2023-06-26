The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

