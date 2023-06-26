The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

