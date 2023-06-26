The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $314.71 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

