The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $73.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.27, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,499 shares of company stock worth $34,214,581. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

