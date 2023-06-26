The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $73.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.22.
Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.27, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,499 shares of company stock worth $34,214,581. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Trade Desk from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.