The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

