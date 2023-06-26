Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.