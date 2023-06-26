Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.16 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.