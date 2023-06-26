Transform Wealth LLC Has $440,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

