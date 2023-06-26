Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.25.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

