Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

