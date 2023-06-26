Truist Financial Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.70.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.