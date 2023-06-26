Truist Financial Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

IOT stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,704,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,334,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,568,167. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

