Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 303,742 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

