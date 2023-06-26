UBS Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $335.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

