United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 19,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $169.29 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.