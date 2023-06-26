United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $169.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

