United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.