Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $53,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

