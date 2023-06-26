Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

