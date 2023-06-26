Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 19,905 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.22. The company has a market cap of $813.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

