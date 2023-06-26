Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $156.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

