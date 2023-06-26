Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

