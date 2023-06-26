Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

PM stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.