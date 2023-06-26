Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

