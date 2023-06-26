Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $96.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

