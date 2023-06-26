Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Oracle by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $322.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

