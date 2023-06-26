Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,893 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $139,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 55,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.54 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.