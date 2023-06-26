Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 2.5 %

SBUX opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.