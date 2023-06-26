Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

