Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 13.0% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VYM opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.