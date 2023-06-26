Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.63.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

