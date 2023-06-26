Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $399.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.15 and a 200-day moving average of $372.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

