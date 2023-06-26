Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

