Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

