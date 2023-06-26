Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises approximately 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

