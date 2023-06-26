Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 80,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

