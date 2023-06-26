Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

