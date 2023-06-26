Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

