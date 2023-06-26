Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 21,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PNC opened at $123.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

