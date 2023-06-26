Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $77,871,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $198.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

