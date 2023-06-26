Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.67).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,425.86). In related news, insider Sara Weller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,899.55). Also, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,425.86). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON VMUK opened at GBX 141.15 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,235.29%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

